https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232517Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCoffee Milk (ca. 1940) by Lelah Nelson. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232517View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1101 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3211 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3427 x 3736 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3427 x 3736 px | 300 dpi | 15.72 MBFree DownloadCoffee Milk (ca. 1940) by Lelah Nelson. More