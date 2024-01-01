rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232531
Eagle Emblem (1935&ndash;1942) by Bernard Westmacott.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Eagle Emblem (1935–1942) by Bernard Westmacott.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232531

View CC0 License

Eagle Emblem (1935–1942) by Bernard Westmacott.

More