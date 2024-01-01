https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232533Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOrnamental Iron Griffon (1935–1942) by Harriette Gale. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232533View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2463 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2876 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2463 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4096 x 2876 px | 300 dpi | 14.59 MBFree DownloadOrnamental Iron Griffon (1935–1942) by Harriette Gale. More