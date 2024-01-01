https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232551Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGlobe (ca. 1937) by Edward L. Loper. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232551View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 910 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2655 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3107 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3107 px | 300 dpi | 14.88 MBFree DownloadGlobe (ca. 1937) by Edward L. Loper. More