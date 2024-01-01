rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232553
Clock Face (ca. 1937) by Gene Luedke.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Clock Face (ca. 1937) by Gene Luedke.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232553

View CC0 License

Clock Face (ca. 1937) by Gene Luedke.

More