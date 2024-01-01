rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232556
Painted Chest of Drawers (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Painted Chest of Drawers (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232556

View CC0 License

Painted Chest of Drawers (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler.

More