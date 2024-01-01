https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232558Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextParian Pitcher (ca. 1937) by John Matulis. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232558View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 901 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2627 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3074 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3074 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 20.35 MBFree DownloadParian Pitcher (ca. 1937) by John Matulis. More