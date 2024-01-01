rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232561
Paul Klee's The Tight Rope Walker (Seilt&auml;nzer) (1923)
Paul Klee's The Tight Rope Walker (Seiltänzer) (1923)

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232561

View CC0 License

