https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232564Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextInlaid Sewing Box (ca.1937) by Francis Law Durand. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232564View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1110 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3238 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3722 x 3443 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3722 x 3443 px | 300 dpi | 20.99 MBFree DownloadInlaid Sewing Box (ca.1937) by Francis Law Durand. More