rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232581
Punch Bowl (ca.1936) by Charles Caseau.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Punch Bowl (ca.1936) by Charles Caseau.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232581

View CC0 License

Punch Bowl (ca.1936) by Charles Caseau.

More