https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232585Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextExodus (L'exode) (1916) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232585View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 727 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2121 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2424 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 2424 px | 300 dpi | 17.58 MBFree DownloadExodus (L'exode) (1916) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen. More