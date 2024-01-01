rawpixel
Woman with a Child and a Cat (1919) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232589

View CC0 License

