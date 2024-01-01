rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232591
Pewter Mug (ca. 1936) by Eugene Barrell.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pewter Mug (ca. 1936) by Eugene Barrell.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232591

View CC0 License

Pewter Mug (ca. 1936) by Eugene Barrell.

More