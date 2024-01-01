rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232603
Duncan Beard Grandfather Clock (c. 1939) by Ernest A. Towers, Jr..
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Duncan Beard Grandfather Clock (c. 1939) by Ernest A. Towers, Jr..

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232603

View CC0 License

Duncan Beard Grandfather Clock (c. 1939) by Ernest A. Towers, Jr..

More