https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232617Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSun Dial (ca.1936) by Henry Meyers. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232617View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 892 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2600 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3043 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3043 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 13.99 MBFree DownloadSun Dial (ca.1936) by Henry Meyers. More