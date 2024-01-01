rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232635
Concord Stage Lamp (1936) by Florence Huston.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Concord Stage Lamp (1936) by Florence Huston.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232635

View CC0 License

Concord Stage Lamp (1936) by Florence Huston.

More