https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232636Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWeather Vane (Fish), (1935–1942) by American 20th Century. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232636View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 877 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2557 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2993 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2993 px | 300 dpi | 15.09 MBFree DownloadWeather Vane (Fish), (1935–1942) by American 20th Century. More