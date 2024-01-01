rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232650
Carbine Gun (ca. 1937) by George Fairbanks.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Carbine Gun (ca. 1937) by George Fairbanks.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232650

View CC0 License

Carbine Gun (ca. 1937) by George Fairbanks.

More