https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232652Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEagle Figurehead (1935/1942) by F.W. Powell.Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232652View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 810 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2363 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2765 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2765 px | 300 dpi | 15.21 MBFree DownloadEagle Figurehead (1935/1942) by F.W. Powell.More