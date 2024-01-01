rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232657
Windsor Chair (ca.1936) by Gerald Bernhardt.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Windsor Chair (ca.1936) by Gerald Bernhardt.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232657

View CC0 License

Windsor Chair (ca.1936) by Gerald Bernhardt.

More