https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232658Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBonnet (ca.1937) by Florence Earl. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232658View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 937 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2734 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3200 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3200 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 18.13 MBFree DownloadBonnet (ca.1937) by Florence Earl. More