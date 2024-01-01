rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232662
Surveyor's Compass (ca.1937) by Archie Thompson.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8232662

View CC0 License

