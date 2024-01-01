rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232664
Plate (ca.1937) by Katherine Hastings.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Plate (ca.1937) by Katherine Hastings.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232664

View CC0 License

Plate (ca.1937) by Katherine Hastings.

More