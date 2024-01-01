https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232668Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextShackles or Leg Irons (ca.1937) by Gladys C. Parker. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232668View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 838 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2443 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2859 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2859 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 14.51 MBFree DownloadShackles or Leg Irons (ca.1937) by Gladys C. Parker. More