https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232670Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPerfume Bottle (ca. 1938) by Erwin Schwabe Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232670View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 967 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2821 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3301 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3301 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 17.14 MBFree DownloadPerfume Bottle (ca. 1938) by Erwin Schwabe More