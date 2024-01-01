https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232673Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPicture Frame (ca. 1937) by Katherine Hastings. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232673View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 900 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2625 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3072 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3072 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 17.27 MBFree DownloadPicture Frame (ca. 1937) by Katherine Hastings. More