rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232673
Picture Frame (ca. 1937) by Katherine Hastings.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Picture Frame (ca. 1937) by Katherine Hastings.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232673

View CC0 License

Picture Frame (ca. 1937) by Katherine Hastings.

More