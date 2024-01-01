rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232674
Shaker Barometer (ca.1937) by Alois E. Ulrich.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Shaker Barometer (ca.1937) by Alois E. Ulrich.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232674

View CC0 License

Shaker Barometer (ca.1937) by Alois E. Ulrich.

More