https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232680Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPa. German Treen Pie Board (ca. 1938) by Frank McEntee. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232680View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 903 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2634 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3082 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3082 px | 300 dpi | 15.32 MBFree DownloadPa. German Treen Pie Board (ca. 1938) by Frank McEntee. More