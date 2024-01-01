rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Pa. German Treen Pie Board (ca. 1938) by Frank McEntee.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8232680

View CC0 License

