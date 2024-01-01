rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232681
Railway Lantern (ca.1938) by Albert Geuppert.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Railway Lantern (ca.1938) by Albert Geuppert.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232681

View CC0 License

Railway Lantern (ca.1938) by Albert Geuppert.

More