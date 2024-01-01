rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Weather Vane (ca. 1941) by Herbert Barnard.
Weather Vane (ca. 1941) by Herbert Barnard.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public Domain
View CC0 License

Weather Vane (ca. 1941) by Herbert Barnard.

