https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232700Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBaby High Chair (1938) by Max Ferneke. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232700View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 837 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2441 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2857 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2857 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 13.63 MBFree DownloadBaby High Chair (1938) by Max Ferneke. More