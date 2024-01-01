rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232709
Hand&ndash;carved Picture Frame "River of Life" Motif (ca. 1938) by Vera Van Voris.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8232709

