rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232716
Pa. German Plate (ca. 1938) by Carl Strehlau.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pa. German Plate (ca. 1938) by Carl Strehlau.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232716

View CC0 License

Pa. German Plate (ca. 1938) by Carl Strehlau.

More