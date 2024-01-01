https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232717Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPlate 50: Sacred Heart: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935–1942) from the American 20th Century.Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232717View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 945 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2757 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3226 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3226 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 15.96 MBFree DownloadPlate 50: Sacred Heart: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935–1942) from the American 20th Century.More