rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232726
Kitchen Chair (plank bottom) (c. 1941) by Sydney Roberts.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Kitchen Chair (plank bottom) (c. 1941) by Sydney Roberts.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232726

View CC0 License

Kitchen Chair (plank bottom) (c. 1941) by Sydney Roberts.

More