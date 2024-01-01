rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232731
Puppet (ca.1940) by Hilda Olson.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Puppet (ca.1940) by Hilda Olson.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232731

View CC0 License

Puppet (ca.1940) by Hilda Olson.

More