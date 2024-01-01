rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232739
Whale Oil Lamp (ca.1938) by Richard Taylor.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Whale Oil Lamp (ca.1938) by Richard Taylor.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232739

View CC0 License

Whale Oil Lamp (ca.1938) by Richard Taylor.

More