rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232754
Fan (ca. 1940) by Vincent Burzy.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Fan (ca. 1940) by Vincent Burzy.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232754

View CC0 License

Fan (ca. 1940) by Vincent Burzy.

More