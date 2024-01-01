rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232764
The Fa&ccedil;ade and Suroundings of a Cathedral for Berlin (1827) painting in high resolution by Karl Friedrich Schinkel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Façade and Suroundings of a Cathedral for Berlin (1827) painting in high resolution by Karl Friedrich Schinkel.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232764

View CC0 License

The Façade and Suroundings of a Cathedral for Berlin (1827) painting in high resolution by Karl Friedrich Schinkel.

More