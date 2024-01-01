rawpixel
Vignette for a Title Page: "Winged Victory" print in high resolution by Thomas Stothard (1755&ndash;1834).
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232765

View CC0 License

