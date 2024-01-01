https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8242929Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese cranes and pine branch (19th century) vintage woodblock print by Katsushika Taito II. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8242929View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 609 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1275 x 2511 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1275 x 2511 px | 300 dpi | 18.36 MBFree DownloadJapanese cranes and pine branch (19th century) vintage woodblock print by Katsushika Taito II. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More