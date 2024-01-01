rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8242929
Japanese cranes and pine branch (19th century) vintage woodblock print by Katsushika Taito II.
Japanese cranes and pine branch (19th century) vintage woodblock print by Katsushika Taito II. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

ID : 
8242929

View CC0 License

