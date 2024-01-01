rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8242983
Japanese woman from the “Visiting Kawachi” Episode of the Tales of Ise (17th century) vintage painting. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8242983

View CC0 License

