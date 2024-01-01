rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8302985
Japanese cranes and pines (mid 19th century) vintage painting by Yamamoto Sodō. Original public domain image from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Japanese cranes and pines (mid 19th century) vintage painting by Yamamoto Sodō. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8302985

View CC0 License

Japanese cranes and pines (mid 19th century) vintage painting by Yamamoto Sodō. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More