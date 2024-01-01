https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8311265Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPétrole Stella, livraisons en bidons plombés de 5 & 2 litres (1897) by Henri (Henri Boulanger) Gray. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8311265View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 931 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2715 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 11635 x 15000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 11635 x 15000 px | 300 dpi | 998.67 MBFree DownloadPétrole Stella, livraisons en bidons plombés de 5 & 2 litres (1897) by Henri (Henri Boulanger) Gray. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More