https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8311266Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNew Masses (1926) by Frank Walts. Public domain image from the Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8311266View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 876 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2556 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2710 x 3711 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2710 x 3711 px | 300 dpi | 57.58 MBFree DownloadNew Masses (1926) by Frank Walts. Public domain image from the Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More