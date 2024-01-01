rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8311283
The Ladies' Home Journal for October (1895) by William Martin Johnson. Original public domain image from the Library of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Ladies' Home Journal for October (1895) by William Martin Johnson. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8311283

View CC0 License

The Ladies' Home Journal for October (1895) by William Martin Johnson. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More