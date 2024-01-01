rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8311284
The Century containing... the new life of Napoleon, Christmas number (1894) by Louis Rhead. Original public domain image…
The Century containing... the new life of Napoleon, Christmas number (1894) by Louis Rhead. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8311284

View CC0 License

