https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314177Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHand–Painted Wall (1938) by Martin Partyka. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8314177View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1005 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2932 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3728 x 3123 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3728 x 3123 px | 300 dpi | 66.66 MBFree DownloadHand–Painted Wall (1938) by Martin Partyka. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More