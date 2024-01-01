rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314177
Hand&ndash;Painted Wall (1938) by Martin Partyka. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Hand–Painted Wall (1938) by Martin Partyka. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8314177

View CC0 License

Hand–Painted Wall (1938) by Martin Partyka. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More