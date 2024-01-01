rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314180
The New York Sunday World, Dec. 22nd (1895) by Frank King. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…
Public Domain
ID : 
8314180

CC0 License

