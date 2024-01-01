rawpixel
Design from Gray, Maine 1800 (no. 1): From Proposed Portfolio "Maine Wall Stencils" (1935-1942) by Mildred E. Bent. Original…
Design from Gray, Maine 1800 (no. 1): From Proposed Portfolio "Maine Wall Stencils" (1935-1942) by Mildred E. Bent. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
8314181

View CC0 License

